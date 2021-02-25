UVC LED Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the UVC LED market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of UVC LED market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for UVC LED investments from 2021 till 2026.

SETi, Qingdao Jason, Crystal IS, Seoul Viosys, NIKKISO, HexaTech, LG Innotek, Rayvio, ConvergEver, DOWA, HPL

According to this study, over the next five years the UVC LED market will register a 38.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 161.6 million by 2025, from $ 44 million in 2019.

The electromagnetic spectrum of ultraviolet light can be subdivided in a number of ways. The draft ISO standard on determining solar irradiances (ISO-DIS-21348) describes the UVA (400~315nm), UVB (315~280nm), UVC (280~100nm). UVC LED is a kind of Ultra-violet LED (UV LED) with light emitted in the UVC spectrum.

The highest penetration and usage of UV LEDs today is in curing applications, but other applications such as water and air disinfection are increasing their reliance on UV LEDs as the technology evolves. This growth is expected to continue in the next five years and new potential applications will emerge. The largest growth opportunities will stem from new applications such as the UV-C integration into everyday items like into refrigerators for disinfection, which has huge potential.

As large demand of UVC LED product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price. we tend to believe this industry now should improve in technology, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slowly growth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This report segments the global UVC LED Market based on Types are:

SMD

Others

Based on Application, the Global UVC LED Market is Segmented into:

Water/Air Disinfection

Sensing( Bioagents, DNA)

Medical

Others

Regions are covered By UVC LED Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

