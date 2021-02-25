UV Light Disinfection Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the UV Light Disinfection market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of UV Light Disinfection market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for UV Light Disinfection investments from 2021 till 2026.

Trojan Technologies, Lit, Xylem, Halma, Chiyoda Kohan, SUEZ, Evoqua Water, Heraeus, Oceanpower, Calgon Carbon, Xenex, Onyx, Atlantic Ultraviolet

According to this study, over the next five years, the UV Light Disinfection market will register a 4.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1481.6 million by 2025, from $ 1249.3 million in 2019.

UV (Ultraviolet) Light Disinfection refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air, food and beverage, and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment.

UV light has become an established water treatment disinfection technology due to its extremely effective ability to kill or inactivate many species of disease-causing microorganisms. Ultraviolet light disinfection is effective on bacteria, protozoan parasites (e.g. Giardia, Cryptosporidium), and can also be effective for most viruses, providing sufficiently high UV dosage rates are used.

In worldwide, major manufacturers mainly distribute in the USA and EU. In the USA, transnational companies, like Atlantic Ultraviolet and Calgon Carbon, are taking a leading share in this area. As to Germany, Halma has become a global leader. In China, the major manufactures are Oceanpower, Newland Entech.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of products. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

This report segments the global UV Light Disinfection Market based on Types are:

Ordinary cathode low-pressure mercury UV disinfection

High-intensity ultraviolet disinfection

Ozone UV disinfection

Based on Application, the Global UV Light Disinfection Market is Segmented into:

Drinking-Water and Wastewater

Air and Surface

Food Processing

Regions are covered By UV Light Disinfection Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of UV Light Disinfection Market

-Changing the UV Light Disinfection market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected UV Light Disinfection market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of UV Light Disinfection Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

