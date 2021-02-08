UV-LED Market Demand, Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2021 to 2027

The Global UV-LED Market Research Report 2020-2027 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global UV-LED industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the UV-LED market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the UV-LED Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The global UV-LED market is valued at 268 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1044 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Major Players in UV-LED Market are:

LG Innotek, Honlitronics, Seoul Viosys, DOWA Electronics, Stanley, NIKKISO, Lumileds, High Power Lighting Corp, Nichia, Crystal IS, Lextar, Nitride, NationStar, Lite-on, and Other.

Market Insights:

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor device, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light. UV-LED is a kind of LED. Below the visible spectrum lies a band of wavelengths called ultraviolet (UV). Ranging from 100 to 400 nm, the radiation can effectively be used to sterilize, perform forensic analysis, cure materials, and disinfect water, among many other applications.

With new application area is developing in this industry, the UV-LED industry has already into flourish period, the UV-LED industry reached a production of approximately 2992.82 K units in 2011, and the production reached 16149.3 K units in 2015. The global UV-LED industry reached a revenue of approximately 32.24 M USD in 2011, and the revenue reached 135.85 M USD in 2015.

Most important types of UV-LED covered in this report are:

Sterilization & Disinfection

Analytic Tools

Curing

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of UV-LED market covered in this report are:

UV-A LED

UV-B LED

UV-C LED

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global UV-LED Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

