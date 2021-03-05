UV LED Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Nordson Corporation, Honle UV America Inc

UV LED Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The UV LED Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The UV LED market was valued at USD 294.8 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 870.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global UV LED Market are Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Nordson Corporation, Honle UV America Inc., Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Nichia Corporation, Semileds Corporation, Aquionics Inc. (Halma Company), Crystal IS Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd and others.

Regional Outlook of UV LED Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Nichia is aiming to extend its dominance to the UV market following its showcase at the RadTech 2020 conference and exhibition in Orlando. Nichia expects its UV portfolio to play a significant role in completely replacing conventional mercury lamps and their associated environmental issues.

– May 2019 – Klaran launched a new 60mW UVC LED and Reactor Prototype for water disinfection, demonstrating the NSF Class A performance. In the advanced prototype reactor, the 60mW LED demonstrated effective and affordable water treatment at flow rates up to three liters per minute.

Key Market Trends:

Sterilization to Significantly Contribute to Market Growth

– The scope for a UV LED is becoming abundant in sterilization applications, as it is being proved to be the cheapest way to provide safe drinking water across the globe. This also provides monetary benefits to the players with increasing consumption.

– The industry players are finding the huge potential due to which they are highly investing and further entering into this sector. Few studies suggest that the utilization of UV-based water disinfection is highly efficient than chlorine method, as the UV-based water disinfection operates in 120 mW irradiation capacity and a wavelength of 270 nm, which takes approximately two minutes in reducing waste by 90-99.9%.

– In September 2019, Genome BC invested USD 1 million in Acuva Technologies for developing UV-LED technology for water purification. Further, in August 2019, Fraunhofer researchers were investigating a greener and more efficient alternative, which uses UV LEDs to destroy bacterial DNA. The technology is suitable for disinfecting the brewing water and for disinfecting the caps and closures for bottled beer, soft drinks, and the mineral water during the filling process.

