UV Disinfection Equipment Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2013-2019

Governments across the globe have stringent regulatory measures regarding clean and safe drinking water supply. As UV disinfection techniques are rapidly replacing traditional customary chlorine-based disinfectants, the market for UV disinfection equipment is gaining traction globally. The global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period, 2013-2019. In 2012, the global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at US$ 993.4 million. The market is expected to attain the revenues worth US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2019.

Key Market Players

Some of the key players in the global UV disinfection equipment market include Philips Lighting, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC. Aquionics, Calgon Carbon Corporation, and American Ultraviolet, Inc.

Key Market Dynamics

Awareness among consumers, corporate, and governments about a range of health hazards of conventional, chemical-based disinfectants is the key driver pushing the demand for UV disinfectants in the market. Eventually, the market for UV disinfection equipment is expanding at a rapid rate. Where chlorine-based disinfectants require nearly 20 minutes for an efficient water tank treatment, UV disinfectant equipment accomplish the same task within not more than 10 seconds, with the help of UVC lamps. In addition to extremely fast action, low maintenance, easy installation, and lower operating costs are anticipated to be the key drivers accounting for increased adoption of UV disinfection equipment globally. These equipment are also preferable due to their residue-free, environmentally-friendly functioning. A wide range of applications in air disinfection and sewage disinfection are predicted to escalate the demand for UV disinfection equipment. Exploding growth of healthcare and chemical industries are anticipated to provide strong growth opportunities to the UV disinfection equipment market throughout the forecast period. Higher initial capital costs of UV disinfection equipment are however estimated to hamper the market growth.

Currently, the market is witnessing a trend that involves combined use of UV disinfectants and ozone. This trend has been adopted against a few water-borne gastrointestinal disorders. Microbes belonging to Cryptosporidium species are chlorine-resistant; however, they can be efficiently filtered as well as disinfected through UV disinfection. This will fuel the growth of advanced disinfection techniques and equipment, such as UV disinfection. UV LED that first entered the market in 2012, is witnessing higher popularity owing to compact size and high energy efficiency. In terms of price, it is more profitable than a traditional UV lamp as a traditional lamp costs US$ 4,562 per annum, whereas the LED costs merely US$ 279 per annum.

Segment Analysis

The global UV disinfection equipment market is segmented into water, waste water, air, surface, and food and beverages. Water segment is predicted to continue representing a major market share, attributed to burgeoning water treatment plants in Europe as well as developing countries in Asia Pacific. However, the waste water segment will register higher growth following increased demand for disinfection equipment in newly constructed waste water treatment plants. The food and beverages segment, despite a slightly declining growth rate, is expected to witness an uptick with the flourishing food and beverages industry.

Regional Analysis

Based on the geographical region, the global UV disinfection equipment market is segmented into four key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Attributed to increased adoption of advanced water treatment technologies, North America is expected to continue the highest global sales of UV disinfection equipment, led by the U.S. As per the EPA’s LT2 (long term 2) Surface Water Treatment Rule regarding drinking water treatment, all the public water systems in the U.S., which rely on ground water under the direct influence of surface water or directly on surface water, must contain reduced levels of Cryptosporidium by 99%. As this microbe species is resistant to chlorine, there is ample opportunity for the penetration of UV disinfection market. Asia Pacific will be the second largest market, followed by Europe. Flourishing healthcare industry in APAC and Europe is anticipated to fuel the market for UV disinfection equipment. By the end of 2017, the Western European countries will invest over US$ 120 billion in this industry. More demand is expected to be raised for newly built waste water treatment plants in this region. In addition, new equipment will be purchased to replace older, expired disinfection equipment. This will result in substantial growth of the market especially in the U.K., Spain, and France.

