UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Type, Application, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 – 2027

Global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is a non-chemical process whereby a pathogen, within a liquid or gaseous medium or on a surface, is exposed to a dosage of ultraviolet radiation near the peak of germicidal effectiveness to deactivate pathogen’s DNA, such that the pathogen is unable to reproduce.

The increasing concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations is a driver for the market. Since UV is considered the safest water treatment option, it is expected that it would be used by emerging nations like India and China for water treatment. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also cost effective than disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market. In addition, in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak the demand for UV disinfection equipment has been surged for surface disinfection application to stop the transmission of corona virus by avoiding the manual clean practices. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

By application, the UV disinfection equipment market is segmented into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. The water treatment segment is expected to grow as UV light has become a widely accepted equipment to treat water being extremely efficient methodology to kill harmful microorganisms or to make their cellular functions inactive. Water treatment by UV equipment is suitable for different residential and commercial applications such as water treatment can be used in agriculture for irrigation, dairy, and livestock, and for residential and municipal drinking water and swimming pools and spas.

By end use industry, the UV disinfection equipment market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow as residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment provide safe household potable water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Household disinfection systems are useful for treating well and spring-fed water. It utilizes UV-C energy to inactivate pathogens without adding anything to water. This system leaves no aftertaste, no chemicals, and no harmful by-products making it a better choice for residential purpose. These factors are expected to increase the UV disinfection equipment market growth.

By component, the UV disinfection equipment market is classified into UV lamp, controller unit, quartz sleeve, reactor chamber, and others. The controller unit segment is expected to grow as controller unit manages the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect water.

By marketing channel, the UV disinfection equipment market is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.

Region-wise, the UV disinfection equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounts for a major UV disinfection equipment market share owing to the growing concerns associated with environmental and health impacts of disinfection, chemical and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water, which are the key opportunities to drive this market in future. In addition, growing demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems across the healthcare industry in the U.S. amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market across the North America.

The key players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment industry include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and LIT Company.

