UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Opportunities To 2027

Global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.53 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various installation ease and their environmental benefits in acting as disinfectant products.

Market Definition: Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market

UV (Ultraviolet) disinfection equipment is the instruments and components that in collection make up the UV disinfection system. The collection of these equipment are used in the treatments and processing of various applications such as water treatment, industrial equipment cleaning, devices cleansing and others. It is a chemical-free disinfectant process that involves exposure to ultraviolet rays helping in the removal of any unwanted bacteria or infections.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the initiatives undertaken by governments and various authorities regarding the usage of the UV disinfection systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of concern amongst the world regarding the availability of drinking water; this factor is expected to augment the market growth

Advancements in technologies along with the availability of UV LED based disinfecting systems acts as a market driver

Benefits of this system as it is environmental friendly while being highly effective in removal of any infective bacteria can also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with these product offerings is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability of lower cost alternative disinfectant solutions and services and their preference in food & beverages as well as surface disinfectant applications is expected to restrict the market growth

Lack of effective operation in the case of residual disinfection; this factor acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market

By Component

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Controller Unit

Others Power Supply Unit Solenoid Valves Sensors Wiping Systems



By Application

Water Treatment Municipal Residential Commercial

Waste Water Treatment

Air Treatment Health Facilities Residential & Commercial Bio-Terror Agents

Process Water Treatment Food & Beverage Disinfection Others

Surface Disinfection

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC announced that they had acquired ATG UV Technology Limited. This acquisition will help Evoqua in extending their geographical presence as well as expanding their product offerings especially for UV-based disinfection solutions

In July 2017, Katadyn Group announced that they had agreed to acquire HYDRO-PHOTON INC. and all of its business operations. The company’s operations will be transferred to Katadyn’s North American head-office situated in Minnesota, United States. This acquisition will add to the existing brands portfolio already available with Katadyn Group

Competitive Analysis

Global UV disinfection equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of UV disinfection equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global UV disinfection equipment market are Aquionics.com; Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation; First Light Technologies; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Greenway Technologies; Xenex; Advanced UV, Inc.; ENAQUA; Signify Holding; American Ultraviolet; Severn Trent Services; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Trojan Technologies; Xylem; Atlantium Technologies Ltd.; STERIPEN BY HYDRO-PHOTON INC .; STERIS plc.; uvdi.com/international; EvergreenUV and ABIOTEC; S.I.T.A. srl among others.

The UV Disinfection Equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to UV Disinfection Equipment market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of UV Disinfection Equipment market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new UV Disinfection Equipment market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for UV Disinfection Equipment. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

