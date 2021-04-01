UV Curable Coatings Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2027

Global UV Curable Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 5.80 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ultraviolet curing is known as UV Curing is a photochemical process in which high-intensity ultraviolet light is used to instantly cure or “dry” inks, coatings or adhesives. This system is more beneficial over using traditional curing and dying methods because it has less flaws and errors , speed shipping and any airborne object has to settle upon the object is reduced. Growing Automotive industry due to upcoming new technologies, more manufacturing -plants value added supply chains acts as key driver for the UV Curable coatings market growth, for instance China is planning to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. Moreover, An Improved standard of living and increased disposable income of people in developing countries also boosts the growth of the UV-cured coatings market. However, UV curable coatings are very expensive as compared to others that are already available in the market which may act as restraint for the market growth rate. Even so Continuous industrialization and growth in manufacturing sectors in developing countries offers opportunity to this market.

The regional analysis of UV Curable Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share to the global UV cured coatings market in terms of revenue and volume because of the increasing demand from the electronic and industrial sectors from countries such as China and India. North America region also constitutes the significant market share to the global UV cured coatings market followed by APEJ.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Composition

Oligomers (UV Curable Resins)

Monomers (Reactive Diluents)

Pigments and Additives

Photo initiators

By Type:

Wood Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Over Print Varnish

Display Coatings

By End-Use Industry

Industrial coatings

Electronic coatings

Graphic Arts

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

