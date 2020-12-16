UV Absorbers Market 2020: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends 2026 | Major Giants – BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Solvay, 3V Sigma USA Inc.

Few of the major competitors currently working in UV Absorbers market are BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Solvay, ADEKA CORPORATION, Addivant, 3V Sigma USA Inc, Everlight Chemical Industrial Co., Milliken & Company., SABO S.p.A, Apexical, Inc., Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd, CHEMIPRO KASEI KAISHA, LTD, Chitec Technology Co., Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Lycus Ltd., LLC., Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd., Lambson, MPI Chemie B.V., Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, among other.

Brief Overview on UV Absorbers Market

UV Absorbers market is expected to reach USD 1380.15 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 6.52% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Rising popularity of green coatings and growing demand from agricultural films and plastic industries are the factors which is enhancing the UV absorbers market.

UV absorbers are those substances which are specially designed to dissolve the ultraviolet light into a lower energy state. These are usually used to secure polymers by preventing the degradation of the polymer by the harmful ultraviolet light. Some of the common types of the UV absorbers are triazine, benzophenone, benzophenone, and other.

Growing demand for wood coatings and increasing awareness about the advantages of UV absorbers are the factor which is affecting the market positively. They are very beneficial for high temperature processing applications because of their high thermal stability and lower volatility which is also contributes as a factor to enhance its demand in the market. Growing application of UV absorbers will also accelerate its growth in the market. These are some of the factors which are creating new opportunities for the global UV absorbers market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The UV Absorbers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Benzophenone, Benzotriazole, Triazine, Others), Application (Plastics, Coatings, Adhesives, Personal Care, Packaging, Agricultural Films, Others)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

