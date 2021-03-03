Utility Locator Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Vivax-Metrotech, Guideline Geo, Radiodetection, Sensors & Software

The Utility Locator Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The utility locator market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593051/utility-locator-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A1

Utility Locator market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Vivax-Metrotech, Guideline Geo, Radiodetection, Sensors & Software, GSSI, CHARLES MACHINE WORKS, Emerson Electric, Leica Geosystem, Ridge Tool Company, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

March 2020 – Vivax Metrotech has released the Firm version 014 and is available for download from Metrotech website. The new firmware update has changed the video recording format from the current .avi format to the .mp4 format. After the update, all videos will be recorded in the .mp4 video format.

February 2020 – Guideline Geo has signed an exclusive distributor agreement with Beijing Zhong Rui Geophysical Technology Co., Ltd (BZR). BZR is a distributor for both MAL and ABEM in China. BZR is based out of Beijing but covers the whole of China. This agreement will strengthen Guideline Geo’s position on the highly interesting Chinese market.

Key Market Trends:

Transportation section to witness significant growth in forecast period

– More than 35 million miles (56 million kilometers) of known underground utilities exist in the United States and many more remain unidentified. Known underground utilities include telephone and internet cables, electric and gas lines, and pipes (both large and small) are all at risk when a transportation agency digs into the earth. The second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2) is a partnership between Federal Highway Administration, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, and the Transportation Research Board that creates collection of tools for transportation agencies and address common transportation challenges including utility location.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593051/utility-locator-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A1

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Free Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com