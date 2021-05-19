Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players – VertexOne, STARNIK SYSTEMS, Oracle, OpenGov, Fluentgrid, Cayenta, Gentrack Group, Advanced Utility Systems, Itineris NV, SAP SE

In-depth study of the Global Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market.

Utility CIS is a utility billing and management solution for water, energy, gas, sewage, and sewer services that runs on Windows. Via a single app, utility companies can handle billing, deposits, consumer accounts, fee, and meters.

Growing global utility consumption is a major driver for the global utility customer information system (CIS) software market. The emergence of IoT and cloud technologies coupled with the increasing smart city initiatives across the globe is also expected to fuel the growth of the market over the years.

The reports cover key developments in the Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

VertexOne

STARNIK SYSTEMS INC.

Oracle

OpenGov

Fluentgrid Limited

Cayenta

Gentrack Group Limited

Advanced Utility Systems

Itineris NV

SAP SE

The “Global Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global utility customer information system (CIS) software market is segmented based on component, deployment, application. Based on component, the utility customer information system (CIS) software market is segmented into software, services. Based on deployment, the utility customer information system (CIS) software market is segmented into cloud-based, on-premises. Based on application, the utility customer information system (CIS) software market is segmented into water and wastewater management, electricity and power management, utility gas management.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Utility Customer Information Systems (CIS) Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

