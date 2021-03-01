 Utility Billing Software  Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers- Harris Computer Systems, PayStand Inc., Utilibill Pvt. Ltd., ePsolutions Inc., Jendev Corporation

The report titled “Utility Billing Software Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Utility Billing Software Market was valued at USD 4,188.7 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a market value of USD 6777.32 million by 2026. to register a CAGR of 8.31% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592553/utility-billing-software-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Utility Billing Software Market: – Harris Computer Systems, PayStand Inc., Utilibill Pvt. Ltd., ePsolutions Inc., Jendev Corporation, Oak Bay Technologies Inc., Jayhawk Software Inc., Banyon Data Systems Inc., Sigma Software Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2019 – Echo Managed Services won a billing software contract with SES Water and SES Business Water for its new cloud-based software Aptumo. Aptumo is a cloud-based, customer billing and CRM solution into East Surrey Holdings Ltd. household and business water companies.

– March 2019 – In order to provide a cost-effective solution to help the water utilities in meeting their transformation goals, Red Clay Consulting and Oracle Utilities announced a comprehensive new business and technology offering. The solution is powered by Oracle Utilities Customer Cloud Service (CCS), that combines the billing and customer service capabilities of Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) with advanced analytics and meter data management (MDM) in a single Software as a Service (SaaS) solution.

Market Overview:

– To deliver services at par to match the rising expectations for effective services, the customer information systems and the current legacy billing systems are not suitable in the long term. Utilities are switching to various smart billing software products capable of handling every aspect of a service lifecycle from connection, rating, and meter reading to bill generation, payment processing, collection, and fieldwork.

– Highly scalable utility billing software also has the capability of managing customer information and helps to improve customer services by allowing utilities to more effectively serve the consumers and stay ahead of the competition. All these factors are responsible for aiding the increasing demand for a variety of utility billing software.

– There is an increasing improvement in legacy billing systems, one of the crucial factors driving the global utility billing software market. The rising adoption of smart grid technology such as smart meters in the electrical power supply industry has increased the complexity level in the billing and collection infrastructure for utilities.

– Many services are switching to more flexible and scalable utility billing software due to the changing business dynamics. This particular trend is expected to increase in the upcoming years, and a large number of utilities will begin to adopt utility billing software.

Key Market Trends

Power Distribution Industry Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– Electricity billing had evolved from the days when utilities gathered monthly energy consumption data to produce a paper invoice that they sent to customers via mail. The use of smart meters, such as two communicating meters, makes it more readily adaptable to streamline the process.

– For instance, Starnik, which is a software company for utility billing, provides cloud-based electricity billing software for the modern-day utility industry. The incredibly innovative electricity billing software of the company has helped to revolutionize the way utilities collect and process daily usage and billing data. With the electricity billing software developed by the company, it is easy to receive and store 15-minute interval reading from the smart grid-enabled devices.

– DataWest, which provides software products for the needs of the utility industry, has its own electric utility billing software BillMaster. This electric utility billing software is crafted with the needs of electric clients firmly in mind. The company has extensive experience in the electricity industry and has provided the practical, real-world knowledge of electric utility needs, processes, and practices necessary to pack BillMaster with precisely the features and functions that the utility needs.

North America Expected to Have Significant Market Share

– North America is expected to have a significant market share due to the advanced utility infrastructure in this region and the availability of funds for supporting the switch to operational advancements. Further, the presence of the cup[porting critical infrastructure makes it easy to introduce these solutions in the market.

– Utility businesses in this region are also focused on effective consumer services to stay ahead of the increasing competition. Advanced billing software is also a norm in the utility industry in this region owing to the high integration of digital platforms like social media, mobile devices, web portals, and the presence of digitally literate consumers.

– Central Square Technologies, which is a software company based in North America, provides technology solutions for various utilities. USTI develops, supports, and markets integrated municipal government software throughout the United States and Canada. USTI is considered as the national leader in integrated municipal government software, with over 900 customers using its asyst products.

– Similarly, in October 2019, Utegration, LLC and HPC America has announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Utegration intends to acquire HPC America. Through this, Utegration and HPC America intend to offer advanced professional services and solutions primarily focused on the utility and energy markets in North America.

Competitive Landscape

The Utility Billing Software Market is neither fragmented nor consolidated, allowing to have multiple vendors present in the market. The lack of control of any player on the supply chain has helped in creating such a market. There are various mergers and acquisitions taking place in this market, and new innovations in terms of technology are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Utility Billing Software market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Utility Billing Software Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592553/utility-billing-software-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Utility Billing Software Industry:

Utility Billing Software Market Sales Overview.

Utility Billing Software Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Utility Billing Software Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Utility Billing Software Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Utility Billing Software Market Analysis by Application.

Utility Billing Software Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Utility Billing Software market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Utility Billing Software market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Utility Billing Software market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Utility Billing Software market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Utility Billing Software market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com