Utility and Energy Analytics Market 2021 Global Outlook – Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, ABB Corporation, IBM Corporation, General Electric Company

The Utility and Energy Analytics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The utility and energy analytics market was valued at USD 292.25 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1088.38 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Utility and Energy Analytics Market are Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, ABB Corporation, IBM Corporation, General Electric Company, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, SAP SE, Teradata Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Two-way Communication between Smart Meters and Utilities Enables Inreased Application

– Electricity cannot be stored in large volumes and supply and demand must be matched to achieve a balanced system. Predictive analytics plays an important role in accurately forecasting these demands.

– The deployment of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) by utilities have enabled electricity usage sensing and bi-directional communication between consumers and electric utilities. This provides ample opportunities to efficiently deal with peak demands and reduce energy consumption by using pricing incentives as in demand response (DR) programs.

– Demand response provides an opportunity for consumers to play a significant role in the operation of the electric grid, by reducing or shifting their electricity usage during peak periods in response to time-based rates or other forms of financial incentives.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

