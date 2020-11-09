Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market is Dazzling Worldwide || Leading Players – MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd, Sonova, GAES, Demant A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, GN Store Nord A/S

The large scale Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.

Global Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market

Global Usher syndrome Type 2 treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emgerence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Usher syndrome such as goiter and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Usher syndrome type 2 treatment market are ProQR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Sensorion, Advanced Bionics AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd, Sonova, GAES, Demant A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, GN Store Nord A/S, Amplifon, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd, Rion Co. , Ltd, Starkey and others.

Market Definition: Global Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market

Usher syndrome is formally known as Hallgren syndrome is a rare inherited genetic disorder caused by mutations in either of the gene called MYO7A gene, CDH23 gene, USH2A gene or CLRN1 gene. It is characterized by bilateral sensorineural hearing loss, progressive vision loss (known as retinitis pigmentosa) and in some cases vestibular dysfunction. Basically, these genes are important for the normal function and development of specialized cells called hair cells, which help to transmit sound and signals from the inner ear to the brain and maintenance of light-sensing cells in the retina.

According to the article published in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated prevalence of Usher syndrome is approximately 4-17 per 100,000 people and accounts for 50 percent of all hereditary deaf-blindness cases. Advancement in audiology aids and presence of refined healthcare infrastructure are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market Drivers:

Special designation from the regulatory authorities to make approval faster is driving the growth of the market

Advancement in cochlear implantation and hearing kits can improve the hearing is enhancing the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market Restraints:

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Unaffordability and inaccessibility of cochlear implant to many underserve population can act as a restricting factor in the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Usher Syndrome Type 2 Treatment Market

By Treatment

Cochlear Implant

Hearing Aids

Vitamin A

By Route of Administration

Oral

Implantation

By Diagnosis

Genetic Testing

Videonystagmography

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, ProQR Therapeutics received Fast Track designation from the FDA for QR-421a, RNA-based oligonucleotide for the treatment of Usher syndrome type 2. QR-421a has also received an Orphan Drug designation in the United States and the European Union. With Fast Track designation for QR-421a accelerates the review timelines and enhances interactions with the FDA, which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients with Usher syndrome as quickly as possible.

In July 2019, Sensorion received the Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the FDA to proceed with arazasetron besylate (formally known as SENS-401) for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss. This drug is also received an Orphan Drug designation in the Europe. With this IND approval, company can initial trials on human subject and if trial successful, SENS-401 could be a safe and effective treatment options for underserved patient population.

