Used Car Market Report, Trends, Demand, Industry Outlook and Growth Drivers by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Used Car Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global used car market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A used car refers to a second-hand vehicle that was previously owned by one or more retail owners. Used automobiles are generally repaired and refurbished to working conditions, following which they are listed for sale. These cars are commonly available for resale through various outlets, such as auctions, leasing offices, traditional franchise and independent car stores, rental car companies, and private party sales. Since these cars offer cost-efficient solutions to individuals while minimizing the depreciation of the vehicle, they are gaining widespread prominence among the masses.

Used Car Market Trends and Drivers:

The global used car market is primarily driven by the increasing green consciousness among the masses. With an enhanced focus on sustainable development, individuals are preferring the adoption of refurbished cars with attractive deals, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, numerous used car retailers are digitalizing their processes and operations. They are also attempting to reach a broader customer-base by participating in online sales to offer complete transparency to their users. These players are also investing in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, to differentiate their brand and offerings from traditional used car dealers on the internet, which is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the market.

The electrification of vehicles and the introduction of the latest models of automobiles at short intervals have created an escalating demand for newer used car models equipped with advanced technologies. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing integration of blockchain technologies in an attempt to gather and store the maintenance history record of the carbon footprint of the used cars is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the used car market growth include the rising demand for second-hand luxury cars and significant improvements in the online refurbished car retail channels.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global used car market on the basis of vehicle type, vendor type, fuel type, sales channel and region.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Hatchbacks

Sedan

Sports Utility Vehicle

Others

Breakup by Vendor Type:

Organized

Unorganized

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

