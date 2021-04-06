Used Car Market 2021-2026 | Industry Size, Growth, Future Trends, Scope, Challenges, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Used Car Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global used car market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. A used car refers to a second-hand vehicle that was previously owned by one or more retail owners. Used automobiles are generally repaired and refurbished to working conditions, following which they are listed for sale. These cars are commonly available for resale through various outlets, such as auctions, leasing offices, traditional franchise and independent car stores, rental car companies, and private party sales. Since these cars offer cost-efficient solutions to individuals while minimizing the depreciation of the vehicle, they are gaining widespread prominence among the masses.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/used-car-market/requestsample

The global used car market is primarily driven by the increasing green consciousness among the masses. With an enhanced focus on sustainable development, individuals are preferring the adoption of refurbished cars with attractive deals, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, numerous used car retailers are digitalizing their processes and operations. They are also attempting to reach a broader customer-base by participating in online sales to offer complete transparency to their users. These players are also investing in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, to differentiate their brand and offerings from traditional used car dealers on the internet, which is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the market. Also, the electrification of vehicles and the introduction of the latest models of automobiles at short intervals have created an escalating demand for newer used car models equipped with advanced technologies. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing integration of blockchain technologies in an attempt to gather and store the maintenance history record of the carbon footprint of the used cars is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the used car market growth include the rising demand for second-hand luxury cars and significant improvements in the online refurbished car retail channels.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the vehicle type, the market has been divided into hatchbacks, sedans, sports utility vehicles, and others.

Based on the vendor type, the market has been classified into organized and unorganized.

On the basis of the fuel type, the market has been categorized into gasoline, diesel, and others.

Based on the sales channel, the market has been bifurcated into online and offline.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Business Services LLC, Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Enterprises Inc), eBay Inc., Group1 Automotive Inc., Lithia Motors Inc., Pendragon PLC and TrueCar Inc.

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/used-car-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Car Rental Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-rental-market

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-commercial-vehicle-market

Automotive Ignition System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-ignition-system-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800