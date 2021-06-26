Usage-Based Insurance Market Changing Strategies to Remain Competitive | Allianz SE, AXA S.A., Insure The Box Ltd

The latest study released on the Global Usage-Based Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Usage-Based Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Brief Overview of Usage-Based Insurance:

Usage-based insurance (UBI), also referred to as pay-per-mile or pay-as-you-drive is a type of auto insurance which depends on the specific insurerâ€™s program, can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where itâ€™s driven or how itâ€™s driven. It is often operated by telematics, a technology which is available in vehicles using a plug-in device or is pre-installed in the carâ€™s network, but can also be available through mobile applications. It provides insurers a range of data, from how drivers are braking and accelerating to their speeds, where theyâ€™re driving, and for how long theyâ€™re behind the wheel. The data collected gets sent to an insurance corporation, which can keep the track of distance driven for the basic pay-as-you-go insurance, or more generally assess the risk profile of a particular driver in order to reward safer drivers with discounts on their insurance.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Allianz SE (Germany), AXA S.A. (France), Insure The Box Ltd (United Kingdom), Progressive Corporation (United States), Allstate Corporation (United States), Generali Group (Italy), Mapfre S.A. (Spain), Metromile (United States), Aviva plc. (United Kingdom), Ageas (Belgium),

Market Opportunity:

Growth of the Automobile Industry in Developing Countries

Technological Advancement in Usage-Based Insurance

Rising Concerns Regarding Driver Safety



Market Challenges:

Data Privacy Concerns and Quality Issues

Absence of Standardized Systems



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Telematics

Decline in Insurance Premium and Risk-Related Costs

Lesser Accident and Vehicle Theft Possibilities



Market Trends:

Timely and Accurate Data Collection

Rising Permeation of Smartphones Integrated With Vehicle Connectivity Systems



The Global Usage-Based Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD), Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD), Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)), Vehicle (Light Duty Vehicles (LDV), Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV)), Technology (OBD-II, Smartphone, Hybrid, Black-Box)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Usage-Based Insurance Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Usage-Based Insurance Market

Chapter 3 – Usage-Based Insurance Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Usage-Based Insurance Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Usage-Based Insurance Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Usage-Based Insurance Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Usage-Based Insurance Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

