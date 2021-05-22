USA: Video of brutal police operation causes a stir | Free press

In the United States, a new case of alleged police brutality against a black man is being discussed. It’s about a man who died in 2019 after a mission.

Washington (AP) – A brutal police operation against a black man in the state of Louisiana in 2019 caused widespread sensation in the United States. Police in the US state released video recordings of body cameras of the involved officers and recordings of police vehicles on Friday evening (local time).

At that point, police officers forcibly removed African American Ronald Greene from his vehicle on a night mission, brutally ground him and tied him up while lying on his stomach. The 49-year-old died that night. The exact circumstances are still being investigated.

In recent days, excerpts from police video recordings of the operation have been published in the American media. Louisiana police chief Lamar Davis said the images released now are all images from his desk. Davis, only in office since October, promised full clarification.

The police clips show how the officers involved used a tranquilizer gun on Greene that night while he was still in the car. Greene can be heard saying multiple times, “I’m scared.” The officers eventually pulled him out of the car and handcuffed his hands and feet. Later, when he tried to turn on his side, one of the officers stopped him by pressing Greene to the ground with his foot. An officer can also be seen pulling Greene’s feet on the ground.

American media, including the New York Times, reported that police initially told Greene’s family that he had died in an accident while on a police chase. Greene’s family members accuse the police of covering up and taking legal action.

Police brutality incidents regularly make headlines in the United States. This Tuesday marks the death of African American George Floyd, who died in a brutal police operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota last May. Under the slogan “Black Lives Matter”, there were massive demonstrations against police brutality and racism in the US for months, some of which were overshadowed by riots.

