USA: vaccine for all adults at the end of May | Free press

Actually, Joe Biden had promised American adults that they would be vaccinated at the end of July. But the strategy in the US is much better. Now there is an earlier date.

Washington (AP) – According to US President Joe Biden, the US will have enough vaccine for all adults in the country “by the end of May.”

So far, Biden had strived to reach this milestone by the end of July. The recent approval of a third vaccine and the government’s efforts to ramp up production of the compounds allowed the target to be reached even faster, Biden said at the White House.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency approval for Johnson & Johnson’s drug on Saturday. The company has signed a contract with the US government to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June. The vaccine is now also being produced by rival pharmaceutical company Merck, the government has announced.

The US government will each receive 300 million doses each by the end of July from the two manufacturers of the previously approved vaccines, Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. Two doses are required for each vaccination; the amount alone would be enough to provide for all of the nearly 300 million adults in the country. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is effective after just one injection. So far the vaccines have only been approved for adults.

