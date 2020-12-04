USA: 217,000 new cases in one day | Free press

In the US, the number of new coronavirus infections continues to skyrocket. Perhaps the Thanksgiving holiday played a part.

Baltimore (dpa) – In the US, the number of new corona infections has reached a new high within 24 hours.

There were 217,664 new confirmed cases Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Friday morning (CET). The highest value to date was recorded last Friday with about 205,000 new cases.

The number of deaths reported within a day also reached a new high. On Thursday, 2,879 deaths with a confirmed coronavirus infection were registered. The highest value so far was only recorded the day before with 2,804 deaths.

After the Thanksgiving holiday last week, experts had expected a nationwide increase in infections. The CDC’s health authority had strongly advised against family visits and travel in advance. However, many people did not adhere to it. In California’s most densely populated state, tougher measures are expected to combat the pandemic. For example, exit restrictions and other requirements are being tightened in regions where overcrowding in intensive care units is likely to arise.

In total, more than 13.9 million people are infected with the corona virus in the country with about 330 million inhabitants. More than 273,000 people have died from the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen since the start of the pandemic. In absolute terms, that is more than in any other country in the world.

The Johns Hopkins website is regularly updated and therefore shows a level higher than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). In some cases, the figures – including those of new infections within 24 hours, but also those of the deceased – are updated afterwards. The JHU had already reported more than 3,000 deaths for one day before Wednesday, but then corrected this value downward.