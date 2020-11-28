USA: 13 million corona infections | Free press

The coronavirus continues to rage uncontrollably in the US. There are now 13 million confirmed cases. More than 264,000 people have already died from an infection.

Baltimore (dpa) – More than 13 million confirmed coronavirus infections have been reported in the US since the start of the pandemic. That’s from data from the University of Johns Hopkins (JHU) in Baltimore.

The number of known infections increased by a million within just six days. According to the university, more than 264,000 people have died from a corona infection to date. The pathogen Sars-CoV-2 can cause Covid-19 disease.

The United States, a country of about 330 million people, has more confirmed infections and deaths than any other state. Recently, the US authorities reported on average more than 160,000 new infections per day. Only 110,000 infections were reported for Thursday, Thanksgiving national holiday. Experts justified this with delays in reporting due to holidays, not with a sudden improvement in the contamination situation.

The Johns Hopkins website is regularly updated and as a result, usually shows a higher level than the official figures from the US health authority CDC. In some cases, however, the figures were later corrected. According to the CDC, there have been 12.82 million confirmed infections and nearly 263,000 deaths in the United States.