US Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Expert Warns About Al-Qaeda | Free press

Terrorist expert Guido Steinberg warns of a possible resurgence of al-Qaeda. He says: After the planned US withdrawal from Afghanistan, it will be difficult to fight the extremists there.

Berlin / Kabul (dpa) – Ten years after the death of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, terror expert Guido Steinberg warns of a possible resurgence of the jihadists.

After the US’s planned withdrawal from Afghanistan, it will be difficult to fight the extremists there, the Berlin Foundation for Science and Politics (SWP) employee of the German news agency said. In addition, the militant Islamist Taliban have no reason to give up their alliance with al-Qaeda. Rather, it can be assumed that the Taliban will be victorious in Afghanistan. “That could become a wake-up call for jihadists around the world.”

A special US unit killed Osama bin Laden ten years ago in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The leader of al-Qaeda was the most wanted terrorist in the world. He was seen as the head of the attacks in New York and Washington on September 11, 2001. Jihadists revered him as a charismatic leader.

Many young jihadists are disoriented these days, Steinberg said. If the Taliban prevailed in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal and played it “wisely”, they could bring jihadists from all over the world into the country. US President Joe Biden announced in mid-April that US forces would be withdrawn from Afghanistan nearly 20 years after the start of the international mission.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99