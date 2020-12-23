US Wealth Landscape Market Report- Growth and Share with Developed Economies | Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase

ReportsnReports added US Wealth Landscape Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. US Wealth Landscape Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. US Wealth Landscape Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase

US Bank

Citibank (US)

Capital One

PNC Bank

KeyBank

SunTrust

Citizens Financial

and more…

The US is home to a large number of affluent (high net worth [HNW] and mass affluent) individuals. The country also has a well-developed financial services sector, including the most sophisticated mutual fund and equity markets globally, which explains the high participation in various asset classes. The local retail savings and investments market has registered impressive growth post-financial crisis, with its value almost doubling from $25.4tn in 2008 to $50.5tn in 2018.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the US wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset class.

Scope of this Report-

– The countrys affluent segment accounted for 62.9% of the total adult population in 2018. The segment has almost doubled in size over the past decade, increasing from 84.9 million people in 2008 to 155.2 million in 2018.

– US retail investors allocate the highest proportion of their liquid wealth to equities and mutual funds, which together account for 67.7% of total retail savings and investments.

– 8.2% of US HNW investors wealth was held outside of the country, with general geographic diversification benefits being the main reason for offshore investment.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on the US wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing the penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in the US.

– Understand the changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

– See an overview of key digital disruptors in the countrys wealth market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Overview

The US Wealth Market

Resident Retail Savings and Investments

Resident vs. Non-Resident Investments in the US

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix