US wants to share leftover vaccine doses | Free press

100 Million Additional Vaccine Doses: The US has ordered supplies from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Once all Americans have been vaccinated, US President Biden plans to pass on the remaining doses.

Washington (AP) – Following the corona vaccination of all people in the United States, the US government wants to make the remaining doses available to other countries, President Joe Biden said.

The US can only feel safe if the entire world is safe in the face of the pandemic, Biden said. “It’s no problem that a fence can be stopped – no matter how high you build the fence or wall.” Biden confirmed that the US is ordering an additional 100 million vaccine doses from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. “If we have a surplus, we’ll share it with the rest of the world,” he promised.

Biden has pledged to have enough vaccine for all approximately 260 million adults in the United States by the end of May. The government secured delivery of 300 million doses of each of the Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer vaccines at the end of July. The vaccinations are each given in two doses. In addition, the US will still receive 100 million cans of Johnson & Johnson by then. The vaccine is fully effective after just one dose.

The US government initially did not provide information on when Johnson & Johnson’s additional 100 million cans will be delivered. The American pharmaceutical company Merck has agreed to manufacture its competitor’s vaccine to increase its offering. The US government financially supports the deal.

Biden’s government has so far made it clear that its goal is to have more vaccine than is needed for the entire population, including in case a booster is needed later. About 330 million people live in the US. The US government is also backing Covax’s global vaccine initiative, initially with up to $ 4 billion.

About 96 million doses of vaccine have already been administered in the US, according to the CDC. More than 62 million people have already received the first dose, nearly 33 million – nearly 10 percent of the total population – are considered fully vaccinated.

