US wants to send further reinforcements to Kabul | free press

According to US media reports, the US government plans to send about 1,000 more soldiers to Afghanistan.

Washington (AP) – The US is reportedly planning to send about 1,000 more soldiers to Afghanistan in order to quickly conquer the Taliban.

This was reported by several media outlets, such as CNN and the Washington Post newspaper, citing Defense Department officials.

The ministry initially did not confirm this upon request. It would be soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division who were actually on their way to Kuwait, CNN wrote. This would increase the number of US military personnel in or en route to Kabul to about 6,000.

Their main task is to secure the international airport in Kabul, from which staff from several embassies are flown, it said. Only on Saturday did US President Joe Biden order reinforcements of 1,000 soldiers. Last week the deployment of 3,000 soldiers was announced.

When Biden ordered the withdrawal of troops in the spring, about 2,500 American soldiers were still in the country.

CNN also reported, citing a Pentagon official, that security incidents had occurred at or near the Kabul airport. However, the American troops were not attacked and did not shoot anyone.