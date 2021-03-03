US Wallcovering Market Latest Trends, Deemnd and Huge Business Opportunities 2021-2026

The US Wallcovering Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the US Wallcovering Market are Brewster Home Fashion, Benjamin Moore & Co, York Wall Coverings, F. Schumacher, Crossville Inc, Georgia-Pacific, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Johns Manville Corporation, Rust-Oleum Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Company, Koroseal Wall Protection, Len-Tex Corporation, Wallquest Inc and others.

Key Market Trends



Rebounding Residential Construction Activity in the USA is Boosting the Market

– The Residential construction segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the wallcovering market and is expected to witness a notable growth rate in the United States. As the employment opportunities are growing based on population growth are key drivers which tend to increase demand for new housing, dwellings, and apartments.

– According to Thomson Reuters, US homebuilding rebounded in October 2019, and permits for future home construction surged to a more than 12-year high, pointing to force in the housing market amid cheaper mortgage rates. Housing started advancing 8.5% on a year-on-year basis in October, and building permits climbed 5.0% to a rate of 1.461 million units in October, the highest level since May 2007.

– Housing completions in the USA vaulted 10.3% to 1.256 million units in September. Realtors predicted that housing starts and completion rates required to be in a range of 1.5 million to 1.6 million units per month to meet the inventory gap. The stock of housing under construction grew by 0.1% to 1.161 million units, the greatest since January (Reuters, 2019).

– The housing market, the most susceptible sector to interest rates in the United States, has perked up in recent months, getting up to the US Federal Reserve’s relaxed monetary policy stance, which has pushed down mortgage rates from last year’s multi-year highs. Residential investment rebounded in the third quarter of 2019, after contracting for six straight quarters, the longest such stretch since the 2007-2009 recession.

Incremental Innovation in Wallpaper Products Drives Market Growth

– Wallpaper products are forecasted to be one of the fastest-growing wall coverings section through 2020. Sales of wallpaper products have been in deterioration for more than a decade, showing changes in customer choices away from wallpaper in support of paint and coatings. Though, the growth of products such as custom wallpaper, wallpaper borders, and textured wallpaper is supposed to breathe new life into a previously discouraged product category.

– The wallpaper segment of the market is seeing a constant innovation, such as the replacement of Osnaburg with non-woven backing and lightweight. Besides, the incorporation of other characteristics, like breathable fabrics that eliminates the limitations of molds, is considerably promoting the growth of the wall-coverings market in both commercial and residential sectors.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

