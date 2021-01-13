US Vice President Rejects Trump’s Removal | Free press

Washington (AP) – Incumbent US Vice President Mike Pence has officially rejected the immediate removal of President Donald Trump through a constitutional amendment.

In a letter to the House of Representatives published Tuesday evening (local time), Pence said it was not in the best interest of the nation to do so that he and some cabinet members should initiate. The 25th amendment to the constitution allowed Pence to declare the president incapable of performing his duties with a majority of key cabinet members.

