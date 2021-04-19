US Transdermal Patch Market Hits USD 6 Bn by 2028 with 3M Pharmaceuticals, Acrux, Agile Therapeutics, Allergan, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Corium International, Chase Pharmaceuticals, DURECT Corporation, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Fempharm

US Transdermal Patch Market is expected to booming USD 6 Bn by 2028.

Transdermal patches deliver drugs topically, where they are absorbed by the skin and into the bloodstream. They provide a consistent delivery of small amounts of a drug into the blood stream over a long period of time. The length of wear time and the amount of drug delivered is different from patch to patch.

Although comparable to oral-dosage forms in efficacy, transdermal patches have numerous advantages over oral forms. Therefore, transdermal administration allows for improved bioavailability. Second, transdermal administration allows prolonged release of certain medications, which can improve patient adherence.

Fentanyl transdermal patches work by releasing fentanyl into body fats, which then slowly release the drug into the bloodstream over 72 hours, allowing for long lasting relief from pain. Fentanyl is metabolised by the liver and excreted renally. The side effect profile is similar to buprenorphine.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

3M Pharmaceuticals, Acrux, Agile Therapeutics, Allergan, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Corium International, Chase Pharmaceuticals, DURECT Corporation, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Fempharm, Immune Pharmaceuticals, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Bioscience, Johnson and Johnson, LaSalle Laboratories, Lavipharm-increase, MINRAD International, NeurogesX, Noven Pharmaceuticals, NuPathe, Nuvo Research, Novartis, Pain Therapeutics, ProStrakan, Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, Senju Pharmaceutical, Somerset Pharmaceuticals

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global US Transdermal Patch Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the US Transdermal Patch market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Classification of Transdermal Patches

Single/ Multiple-Layer Drug-in-Adhesive

Reservoir Transdermal Patches

Matrix Based Transdermal Patches

Vapor Patch

Active and Passive Patch

Transdermal Patches for Neurological Disorders

Selegiline Transdermal Patch (Emsam)

Scopolamine Transdermal Patch (Transderm-Scop)

Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch (Exelon)

Methylphenidate Transdermal Patch (Daytrana)

Asenapine Transdermal Patch (Secuado)

Rotigotine Transdermal Patch (Neupro)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the US Transdermal Patch market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global US Transdermal Patch Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Detailed TOC of US Transdermal Patch Market Research Report-

– US Transdermal Patch Introduction and Market Overview

– US Transdermal Patch Market, by Application

– US Transdermal Patch Industry Chain Analysis

– US Transdermal Patch Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– US Transdermal Patch Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of US Transdermal Patch Market

i) Global US Transdermal Patch Sales ii) Global US Transdermal Patch Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

