US Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size Global Industry Research, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021 to 2027

The increase in obesity which is prevalent in recent years has been driving the growth of the global stretch marks treatment market. The growth in the concerns in pregnant women is also making this market grow. The global stretch marks treatment market has been valued significantly in the past few years and has been expected to be valued at a high level in the next few years as well.

Women have been affected by the stretch marks at times in the process of pregnancy and even after they have delivered and also a lot of people who are in their adolescent ages face the issues of stretch marks. This is also there in people who gain or lose weight suddenly. Further, the witnessing of stretch marks in teenagers has been fueling this market at a considerable level.

On the basis of treatment, the global stretch marks treatment market has seen the topical products lead and also continue its lead in the coming years because of the increase in the incidences of the stretch marks which are caused because of pregnancy, pale skin, and the history of producing twins or larger babies, weight loss or gain taking place quickly and also obesity in addition to other factors. Furthermore, the use of the medications has also been expected to increase demand for these products. These are further segmented into lotions, oils, creams, and serums.

The segment of creams has been expected to show leadership in the market over the period of forecast. The growth in the efforts by the manufacturers for selling creams has been significantly driving the market. Further, the increase in the efforts of manufacturers to promote their products has been expected to propel the growth in the market as there are recommendations that are also coming from the doctors and the demand for creams is growing because of that. The future also sees this market being dominant. In terms of region, the global stretch marks treatment market has been segmented into the region of Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa as well as Europe.

Key Players in the Stretch Marks Treatment market report

The players which are prominent in the global stretch marks treatment market are,

Clarins Group

Laboratories Expanscience

Several

ET. Browne Drug

Ellipse. Bio Medix

Mama Mio

Weleda.

Stretch Marks Treatment Market Key Segments:

By Treatment: Topical Products (Creams, Oils & Serum, Lotion), Laser (Fractional Lasers, Pulse-Dye Lasers, Others), Microdermabrasion

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home-use, Others

Cost factor enhancing the global stretch marks treatment market growth

The rise in consumption of fats which are calorie-laden by a major part of the population has increased the prevalence of the stretch marks as there is an augmentation of the demand for stretch marks for treatment. Moreover, the increase in suppliers online for the treatment has been impelling the market of stretch marks treatment. They are used for the treatment of stretch marks particularly during pregnancy and it has become increasingly common for doctors to recommend it to women who are undergoing pregnancy. There is a common acceptance with the validation it gets from the doctors and that is going to grow the market in the period of forecast. The laser treatments too can reduce the stretch marks and are something that requires lesser time and are not invasive and therefore increase the demand in the global stretch marks treatment market.

The Asia Pacific to see maximum growth in the market

The Asia Pacific has been dominating the global stretch marks treatment market as there is an increase in disposable income and the lifestyle of users has been changing. Further, the online portals have seen growth and they are augmenting the demand in the global stretch marks treatment market. North America to holds a good position in the market as there is rising consciousness.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Chapter – Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

