US Sports League Management Software Market Size 2021, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2027

Sports League Management Software Market is valued at USD 664.53 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2156.07 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 18.31% over the forecast period.

The ‘Sports League Management Software Market’ research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Sports League Management Software Market is segmented into type, application and region. Based on type, the sports league management software market is segmented into cloud based and web based. Based on application, the market is segmented in to sports teams and sports leagues.

Sports league management software is designed to support amateur sports teams and leagues to manage their members, games, tournaments, and more. Sports league organizers need tools and applications that will streamline scheduling games, organizing tournaments, registering players, and potentially collecting membership or registration fees. Sports league management software mainly comprises scheduling, messaging, registration, and billing features. Different software offer different feature configurations depending on whether the tool is focused on adult leagues or children’s teams. One of the features of this software is to integrate with calendars, business websites, mobile apps, payment gateways, and email in order to create a one-stop shop for both league organizers and participants.

The regions covered in this sports league management software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Sports League Management Software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global Sports League Management Software market report covers prominent players like Jersey Watch, Sports Illustrated Play, ACTIVE JumpForward, Team App, LeagueApps, SportsEngine HQ, LeagueAthletics.com, MonClubSportif, Teamworks, ACTIVE LeagueOne, Blue Sombrero, Cricket Statz, HockeyShift, InStat Football, LeagueRepublic and others.

Growing number of sports league organizations and competition is driving the Sports League Management Software Market.

Sports league management software is mainly utilized by international and local sports associations and sports leagues to schedule practices, games and other such events. The main characteristics of sport software is time saving, automation of many of the administrative tasks for a sport team and gathering of sports related information, analysis, financial reports, mobile app etc. For example, Wild Apricot is game membership management software used by over 100 sports associations across the United States, offering services like online registration and payments with customizable membership levels, a built-in emailing system and automated member payments. Due to its useful features like metric, key performance indicators, dashboards, algorithm, analytics, application programming interface, Electronic medical record many international sports association use these type of software. For example, NBA IDS Interface software of Daktronics fetches official NBA game statistics to Daktronics displays. Due to increasing competitiveness and professionalism many organizations use sports league management software for better management.

North America is dominating the Sports League Management Software Market

North America and Europe together are dominating the global sports league management software market with North America has majority of share than Europe. The large share of the market is due to high penetration of technology in sports industry and need of integrated analytical properties. Especially in North America the market is expanding due to exclusive media rights and profitable athlete endorsements. The necessity for management to keep record of performance of sports club, leagues, and associations will boost the demand for sports management software in European region. As new sports league are emerging in Asia Pacific region such as IPL of India, the demand of sports software is increasing which in turn propels the sports league management software market.

Market Segmentation –

By Type

Cloud Based

Web Based

By Application

Sports Teams

Sports Leagues

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



