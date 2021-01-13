US Secretary of State Pompeo cancels Europe trip | Free press

Washington / Taipei (AP) – Shortly before the change of power in the White House, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled his last trip abroad to see the increasingly critical allies in Europe.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus announced that the Department had canceled “all scheduled trips for this week” in the course of the ongoing handover of official affairs to future US President Joe Biden. Actually, Pompeo should have met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès from today on during a two-day visit to Brussels.

With the travel stop for all American diplomats, the historic visit of US UN Ambassador Kelly Craft to Taiwan this week also falls through. It would have been the first such visit to the diplomatically isolated island nation since 1968. The Chinese government had protested vehemently beforehand. The communist leadership regards the now democratic Taiwan as part of the People’s Republic, although it was never part of it.

The United States Department of State justified the denials with pending personnel decisions and attempts to ensure a smooth transfer of power to the Biden administration. On the other hand, the broadcaster CNN, citing two high-profile sources within the ministry, reported that the decision not to travel to Europe was linked to criticism by European government officials of the storm on the Capitol and the role of US President Trump.

According to CNN, planned – but never made public – talks in Luxembourg have been canceled by the government there. Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn described Trump as a “criminal” and “political arsonist” who had to be tried in criminal court after his supporters stormed the Washington parliament building.

In Taiwan, the cancellation of the visit of the UN ambassador was met with disappointment. A presidential spokesman said Taiwan respected the US decision and hoped the visit could be rescheduled “at an appropriate time.” With the visit, the US government had actually intended to “reaffirm the US’s strong and continued support for Taiwan’s international reach.”

However, the visit would also have increased tensions with China. Beijing had called on the US not to improve relations with Taiwan or to strengthen military cooperation. The US government had previously announced that in the future it would maintain official contacts with the government in Taiwan to stop “appeasing” the leaders in Beijing.

The dispute over Taiwan’s status dates back to the civil war in China, when the troops of the national Chinese Kuomintang fled to Taiwan after their defeat by the communists under Mao Tsetung. The Communist People’s Republic was founded in Beijing in 1949, while Taiwan was ruled as the “Republic of China”. Taiwan had to leave the United Nations in 1971 under pressure from Beijing and is still not allowed to belong to UN organizations.

With its one China doctrine, the communist leadership firmly rejects official relations between its diplomatic partners and Taipei. The US and Taiwan have no diplomatic relations. The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is the American agency. Also, Germany only has an unofficial representation and no embassy in Taipei.