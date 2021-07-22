US Secretary of State Blinken meets residents of Sesame Street | free press

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was seen on Sesame Street as early as 2016. Now he is a guest in the children’s show again and has spoken with Grobi.

Washington (AP) – Diplomacy in the nursery: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken can be seen again in a video clip for the children’s program Sesame Street.

Blinken posted a short video on his Twitter account in which he talks to Grobi (original name: Grover) about his work as Secretary of State. “I meet people from all over the world and see where they live,” the 59-year-old tells the fluffy blue monster.

Blinken explains that he sometimes encounters people who have to leave their home because it is no longer safe for them there. According to the minister, many refugees are children. The six-year-old twins Noor and Aziz also appear in the video. They are refugee children from the Rohingya ethnic group.

The relatively new dolls have been developed to help children in refugee camps in Bangladesh learn. “We had to get out of our house,” Doll Aziz told the politician. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh in fear of brutal military attacks in their homeland of Myanmar.

For Blinken it is not the first performance with Sesame Street resident Grobi. The two were already seen together in a video in 2016. It was then that Blinken explained to the blue monster what the United Nations was – at the time, Blinken was the US Deputy Secretary of State.