US RTLS for Healthcare Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 19.2% For The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027 | Top Companies- CenTrak, Impinj, Inc, Intelligent InSites, Zebra Technologies Corp

The US RTLS for healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 2,346.82 million by 2027 from US$ 574.76 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Latest Market Research Study on “Global US RTLS for Healthcare Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, UWB, Others); Facility Type (Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, Senior Living); Application (Inventory and Asset Tracking, Patient and Staff Tracking, Access Control and Security, Environment Monitoring, Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation, Others)”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US RTLS for Healthcare market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are CenTrak, Impinj, Inc, Intelligent InSites, Aruba (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Midmark Corporation, Sanitag, Sonitor Technologies, STANLEY Healthcare, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp, etc.

What is US RTLS for Healthcare?

Factors such as advantages of RTLS in healthcare and increasing adoption of RTLS in healthcare are the major enablers of the growth US RTLS for Healthcare market. However, the data security and privacy concerns associated with RTLS is the major factor hindering its market growth.

Technology – Based Market Insights

In terms of technology, the US RTLS for healthcare market is segmented into RFID, Wi-Fi, UWB, bluetooth, GPS, and others. In 2019, the RFID segment held the largest share of the market, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Moreover, UWB is expected to grow faster over the forecasted years.

Facility Type – Based Market Insights

Based on Facility Type, the US RTLS for healthcare market is segmented into hospitals and healthcare facilities, and senior living. The hospitals and healthcare facilities segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

