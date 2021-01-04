US Retail Banking Market Report- Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025 | PNC Bank, SunTrust, Wells Fargo

ReportsnReports added US Retail Banking Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. US Retail Banking Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. US Retail Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

PNC Bank

SunTrust

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase

HSBC (US)

US Bank

Citibank (US)

BB&T

Citizens Financial

TD Bank (US)

KeyBank

The total loan balances outstanding (including credit card, personal loan, and residential mortgage balances outstanding) in the US grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during 2014-18 to reach $12.9tn. The high level of household debt in the country is a direct outcome of a rise in domestic consumption, which has proved to be the driving force of the countrys economic growth. Credit card balances outstanding was the fastest-growing credit segment. The rising disposable income in the US is contributing positively towards borrowers enhanced confidence in repaying their loans. Consequently, we estimate the total loan balances outstanding to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR of 3.4% over 2019-23. Leading banks such as JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Capital One experienced slight downturns in their respective loan businesses, following the proliferation of non-bank and digital-only lenders that provide quick and competitively priced credit to subprime and near-prime borrowers.

The American deposits market recorded a high CAGR of 5.2% over 2014-18. Despite the low deposit interest rate, retail deposits grew on account of the decreasing unemployment rate and a year-on-year increase in gross household income in 2018. Going forward, with 67% of Americans preferring to save for the future as per our 2019 Banking and Payments Survey, we anticipate the US retail deposits market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2019-23.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the US lending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal, and mortgage loan markets, covering market size, competitors market shares, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview and insights on the retail deposit segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in US retail lending segment.

– Residential mortgage loans in the US recorded a CAGR of 2.3% during 2014-18. To help the market recover and make housing more affordable, the US government is taking efforts to contribute towards mortgage loans growth.

– The personal loan market in the US recorded a CAGR of 2.2% during 2014-18. The growth is led by non-bank lenders offering loans at competitive rates.

– Credit card debt in the US recorded the highest review-period CAGR of 5.6% among all loan categories.

