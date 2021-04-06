US Rental Equipment Market Growing Demand and Business Outlook 2021 -United Rentals, Ashtead Group (Sunbelt), Herc Rentals

The US Rental Equipment Market Report 2021 provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of the global industry. It provides an in-depth study of the US Rental Equipment market by using SWOT analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the US Rental Equipment Market: United Rentals, Ashtead Group (Sunbelt), Herc Rentals and Home Depot

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The US Rental Equipment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021), provides analysis of the US rental equipment market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by penetration rate, and by segmentation.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US rental equipment market has also been forecasted for the years 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

All the electrical instruments which are used for specific services and tasks are defined as equipments. Equipments are used because they increase productivity, improves the quality of work, are easy to maintain and use, etc. There are broadly three types of equipments: mechanical equipments, manual equipments and powered equipments.

Usually heavy equipments are taken on rent. Rental equipments is a service where different types of equipments are provided on rent for an agreed time duration. Rental programs are of three types based on the time duration of rent. These are emergency/unplanned rentals for same day equipment delivery, short term rental for a month long rent of the equipment and long-term rental for more than a month long rent of the ordered machines/equipment.

There are three rental equipment segments, namely construction and industrial equipments where big/heavy equipments which are used for construction and other manufacturing processes; general tools where normal regular equipments are provided and party & events where different equipments related to the events field like staging and lighting are provided on rent. There are many end users for equipment renting: facilities and municipalities, entertainment and special events, data centers, construction and emergency. Renting of equipments comprises of many benefits such as flexible contract periods, availability of latest technology, tax saving, relieving from storage and transportation cost, etc.

The US rental equipment market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The US rental equipment market is supported by various growth drivers, such as improving economic understanding of customers, expanding range of renting equipment, fragmented and highly diverse customer base, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, uncertainties in global economic growth, lack of services available in remote areas, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, growing trend of joint ventures, rising need to replace outdated equipments, etc.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

