US Renewable Energy Market impressive gains by 2028| Naturgy, ABB, General Electric, The Tata Power Company Limited, Innergex, Xcel Energy, EDF, Geronimo Energy, Invenergy, ACCIONA, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, UpWind Solutions, Senvion, Sinovel Wind Group, ENERCON

Renewable energy is the fastest-growing energy source in the US, increasing 100 percent from 2000 to 2018. Renewables made up more than 17 percent of net U.S. electricity generation in 2018, with the bulk coming from hydropower 7% and wind power 6%.

Naturgy plans to invest $1.8 billion to operate 1.6 GW of solar energy projects by 2025. The company also plans to invest up to $1.8 billion over the next five years to operate 1.6 GW of solar energy projects by 2025. It also holds the option to develop the remaining pipeline totaling up to 8 GW of solar energy projects until 2030.

In addition, Enel won the first ever renewable energy tender in India through its subsidiary BLP Energy Private Limited. Enel is expected to invest $290 billion in the construction of the wind farm.

The plant is scheduled to start its operations in the second half of 2019 and is estimated to generate 1, 000 GWh of renewable energy. This expansion has reinforced its presence in the India renewable energy market.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Naturgy, ABB Ltd., General Electric (GE), The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), Innergex, Enel Spa (Enel), Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy), EDF, Geronimo Energy, Invenergy, ACCIONA, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, UpWind Solutions, Inc., Senvion S.A., and Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd. ENERCON GmbH.

US Renewable Energy Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the US Renewable Energy, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of US Renewable Energy Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Market split by:

Based on the Type:

Hydroelectric Power

Wind Power Energy

Bioenergy

Solar Energy

Geothermal Energy

Based on the application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

