US President emphatically calls for a two-state solution | Free press

Joe Biden, president of the United States, calls a two-state solution “the only answer” to the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Washington (AP) – According to US President Joe Biden, the long-term conflict between Israelis and Palestinians can only be pacified through a two-state solution.

“That’s the only answer, the only answer,” Biden stressed in the White House. The agreed ceasefire offers the opportunity to make progress in this direction. He will “pray” for it to continue. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave him his word, and he never broke his word with him.

Biden stressed that Hamas is a terrorist organization. Nevertheless, for the sake of the civilian population, the US was determined to support reconstruction in the Gaza Strip through the Palestinian Authority with a “major aid package”. At the same time, Biden stressed that lasting peace would only be possible once all actors in the region unequivocally “recognize Israel’s right to exist as an independent Jewish state.”

Biden said he had also called for an end to violence between Arab and Jewish Israelis in his talks with Netanyahu. “This has got to stop,” said Biden. Israelis should be treated equally as Israeli citizens, regardless of whether they have an Arab or Jewish background, the US president said.

In response to questions from journalists, Biden spoke at a joint press conference with his South Korean colleague Moon Jae In about the ceasefire and developments in the Middle East.

