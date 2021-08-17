US President Defends Withdrawal From Afghanistan | free press

No hesitation. No personal anecdotes. No idealistic pathos. And no sign of sympathy. Instead, demonstrative determination: “I fully support my decision,” the president said, formulating his message with relentless rigor: “U.S. troops cannot and must not go to war and …

No hesitation. No personal anecdotes. No idealistic pathos. And no sign of sympathy. Demonstrative determination instead: “I fully support my decision,” the president said, formulating his message with relentless sternness: “US troops cannot and must not wage war and die in a war that Afghan troops themselves do not want to wage.”

Joe Biden is often seen as a comforter, as a sensitive person who can’t hold back his tears at times. But when the 78-year-old stepped onto the White House lectern Monday after days of silence over the drama in Afghanistan, he showed himself to the nation from a different side — as a radically level-headed real politician and commander in chief devoted solely to American interests.

Biden only briefly discussed the current situation in Kabul, where thousands of people had just stormed the airport runway. The state collapse in the Hindu Kush “has actually happened faster than we anticipated,” he said, speaking of chaotic conditions, to put it quickly into perspective: “There is never a good time for troop withdrawals.”

Instead of talking about the concrete implementation of the action, Biden spoke in detail about the reasons for the end of the military deployment. He was responsible, he emphasized. During the election campaign, the Democrat had already spoken out in favor of ending the endless wars in the US. America, he said at the time, “couldn’t solve every internal problem in the world.”

In this regard, the man who, as a young senator in 1975 called for the immediate withdrawal of US troops from Vietnam, remains true to himself when he now limits the purpose of the Afghanistan mission to the fight against terrorism and declares that it cannot be about that Go build a democratic nation. The immediate threat to the US has ended, he says: “It wouldn’t change anything if US troops stayed in the country for one, five or ten years longer.”

The sober determination in the fundamental decision to end a 20-year combat mission with 2,400 American casualties stands in stark contrast to the disastrous execution. Although the withdrawal of all soldiers was announced in late August in April, only a few translators and other American civilian aid workers have been deported. The US government believed that the absurd forecasts of its secret services would probably last another six months. More than 18,000 visa applications from former civil servants have been stuck in the administrative backlog for years.

Biden handed responsibility for this directly to the Afghans, whose political leaders had run away and whose military had largely collapsed without a fight. The president interpreted this collapse as the final proof of the correctness of his decision: “How many generations of American daughters and sons will we have to send to the civil war in Afghanistan if the Afghan troops are not even fighting?”

That is perhaps the most important argument by which Biden wants to score points with the American public. It is unclear whether he will succeed.