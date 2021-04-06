US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 -Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc.

The US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Report 2021 provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of the global industry. It provides an in-depth study of the US Post-Acute Care (PAC) market by using SWOT analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market: Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., and Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report titled The US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides and in-depth analysis of the U.S. post-acute care market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of spending, volume and market share by segments.

The report also provides a detailed segment analysis of the U.S. post-acute care. It includes market in terms of spending, number of users, and number of providers.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. post-acute care market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

Post-acute care is a continuum of facilities that accompanied the care delivered by an acute care hospital after major illness or injury. Post-acute care services are required by those patients who are no longer in life-threatening condition, but still demand quality care and services for a speedy recovery. Such patients are usually settled to post-acute care settings such as home health & hospice centers, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACs). Maximum number of modern hospitals and health care systems in the U.S. include wide number of services that fall into the category of post-acute care. The main purpose of post-acute care services is to improve the overall condition of the patients and enabled them to return to their daily activities that the patient participated in before illness or injury.

In the U.S., large numbers of patients are covered under Medicaid and Medicare insurance health programs. Nearly 40% of beneficiaries who are covered under Medicare program have discharged from an acute care hospital to post-acute care settings such as skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) or home health. These settings provide important rehabilitation services but there are certain criteria to guide decision about where beneficiaries should be treated and how much care they should receive.

The U.S. post-acute care market has experienced fluctuating trends over the past few years; but anticipations are made that the market would grow over the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2023. Growth in the market will be primarily driven by greying U.S. population, increasing number of patients suffering from more than one chronic conditions, rising Medicare spending on post-acute care, integration of CMMI in payment models, technological advancements etc.

Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions

Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance

Spotting emerging trends– Our Ecosystem offering helps client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage

Interrelated opportunities– This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

