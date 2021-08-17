US Payment Gateway Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

The United States payment gateways market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026), according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Payment gateways refer to web-based applications that act as an interface between various e-commerce websites and banks and facilitate payment transactions. They use the HTTP protocol to encrypt sensitive information like credit card numbers and bank account details to secure the transmission of credentials from the payer to the payee. Payment gateways offer the facility to shop at any hour of the day without the inconvenience of waiting in long queues and provides a user-friendly interface.

The United States payment gateways market is primarily propelled by the expanding e-commerce sector along with the increasing disposable income levels of the consumers. Moreover, payment gateways assist organizations, like brick-and-mortar stores and online retail platforms, to collect money without compromising sensitive data. Besides this, the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and near field communications (NFC) has simplified the bill payment process by minimizing the requirement for physical cards. Furthermore, various leading companies in the United States are expanding their consumer base by providing various cashback schemes, discounts, rebates etc., to expand their customer base, which will continue to further drive the market for payment gateways in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Some of the major players operating in the global payment gateway industry include Worldpay Group, WIRECARD AG (WCAGY), Adyen, Allied Wallet, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

United States Payment Gateway Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode of Interaction, Application and Region.

Breakup by Application:

Large Enterprises

Micro and Small Enterprises

Mid-Size Enterprises

Breakup by Mode of Interaction:

Hosted Payment Gateways

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Direct Payment Gateways

Platform-Based Payment Gateways

Breakup by Country:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

