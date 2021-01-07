US Nuclear Power Market Report- Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications | Cooperative Energy; El Paso Electric Company

US Nuclear Market Report (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the US nuclear power market.

A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country, company snapshot of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the US power market and the US nuclear power market. The scope of the research includes-

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in the US and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of the US nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the US nuclear power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for nuclear power market.

