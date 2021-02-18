US Natural Gas Market 2021-2028 Skyrocketing Revenues with Exxon Mobil, Gazprom, China National Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Chevron, Equinor

In 2018, the United States was the world’s largest natural gas producer in the world, producing 863 billion cubic meters. Russia was the second largest natural gas producer, with its 2018 production amounting to nearly 725.5 billion cubic meters.

Natural gas consumption in the U.S. power sector will reach 12.1 Tcf in 2050, up 0.4 Tcf (4%) from 2020. In 2020, natural gas consumption in the power sector increased by 4% from 2019 to 11.7 Tcf because of relatively low natural gas prices and COVID-19-related disruptions in the power sector’s coal supplies.

Exxon Mobil is the largest producer in the US market and one of the largest companies in the world, having been ranked at top for the past 5 years. Exxon Mobil produces almost 50 percent more natural gas than its closest rival, Chesapeake Energy.

Request a sample copy of report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=80844

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the US Natural Gas Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the US Natural Gas market.

Key Players:

Gazprom

Exxon Mobil

China National Petroleum

Chesapeake Energy

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

Chevron

Total

Equinor

BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

Phillips 66

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the US Natural Gas market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the US Natural Gas market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the US Natural Gas market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the US Natural Gas market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Get upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=80844

Major segmentation by type:

By Type

Methane

Ethane

Propane

Butane

By regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The following sections of this versatile report on US Natural Gas market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the US Natural Gas market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

About Us:

Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.

Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the futuristic market.

Contact us:

Riaana Singh

(Report Consultant)

sales@reportconsultant.com

www.reportconsultant.com