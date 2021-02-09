US mHealth Apps Market Shows Tremendous Growth 2021-2028 with Eminent players like – Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck and Co., Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mobile health is the practice of the utilization of smartphones for maintaining and keeping track of one’s health and wellbeing. The growing promotion of mHealth applications due to their benefits in improving patient lifestyle and treatment outcomes is the key factor driving the market. In addition, the use of these applications can facilitate better patient experience and engagement, which is further increasing their adoption.

A new research report titled, ‘ US mHealth Apps Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2028’ have been added by Garner Insights to its huge collection of research report with grow significant CAGR during Forecast. The research report analyzes the market in terms of its size, status, forecast, trends, competitive scenario, and potential growth opportunities. The US mHealth Apps Market report categorizes the market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.

US mHealth Apps Market Key Players:-

Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck and Co., Inc., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Sanofi, among others.

US mHealth Apps Market By App Type:

Disease & Treatment Management

o Healthcare Providers/Insurance

o Medication Reminders

o Women Health & Pregnancy

o Disease Specific

Wellness Management

o Fitness

o Lifestyle & Stress

o Diet And Nutrition

Others

US mHealth Apps Market By Application:

Monitoring Services

Fitness Solutions

Diagnostic Services

Treatment Services

Others

US mHealth Apps Market By Operating System Type:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

Others

