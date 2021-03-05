US Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Size 2021, Share, Growth Rate and Gross Margin, Development Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2027

Latest research report on ‘Medical Malpractice Insurance Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Medical Malpractice Insurance Market to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2025.

Medical Malpractice Insurance Market valued approximately USD 17.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.78% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Medical malpractice insurance is basically a type of professional liability insurance that take care of the expenses of claims regarding malpractice. This type of insurance is generally bought by doctors and other medical professionals for risk asserts that may emerge from patient treatment.

Key players in GLOBAL Medical Malpractice Insurance market include: Chubb (ACE), Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers, Assicurazioni Generali, Doctors Company, Marsh & McLennan, Liberty Mutual, Medical Protective, Aviva, Zurich, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Munich Re, Aon, Beazley, Mapfre, Physicians Insurance, Old Republic Insurance Company

The expense of medical malpractice insurance has extensively augmented over the last decade due to the elevation in number and size of the claims. Medical malpractice claims can occur at any time. The medical malpractice can provide fund to the practitioners’ legal defense whether it’s against individual or facility. Everyone makes mistakes, even highly skilled and educated doctors may misdiagnose an ailment or make a mistake. The medical professionals, those having medical malpractice insurance, get the suitable security against those faults made during their practice.

The regional analysis of Medical Malpractice Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Medical Malpractice Insurance Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Medical Malpractice Insurance market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Medical Malpractice Insurance Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Medical Malpractice Insurance Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Medical Malpractice Insurance Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

D&O Insurance

E&O Insurance

By Application:

Coverage: Up to $1 Million

Coverage: $1 Million to $5 Million

Coverage: $5 Million to $20 Million

Coverage: Over $20 Million

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Medical Malpractice Insurance, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Medical Malpractice Insurance, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Medical Malpractice Insurance, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

