US LED Outdoor Lighting Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

Get Sample Copy with Impact of COVID19: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=us-led-outdoor-lighting-market

Market Analysis and Insights : U.S. LED Outdoor Lighting Market

LED outdoor lighting market is expected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 16.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on LED outdoor lighting market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

LED stands for light emitting diode which has been specifically designed to replace conventional fluorescent lights as they can emit light in a desired specific direction. They are efficient, versatile and last longer than traditional lights. They are ideally used for residential, industrial and commercial purposes as they have come in various intensities for different purposes.

Need for efficient energy lighting systems, decreasing prices of LED, growing demand for LED in outdoor applications and development of smart cities are the factors driving the growth of LED outdoor lighting market. Development of alternate technologies such as laser and requirement of huge initial capital are the major restraints of growth for LED outdoor lighting market.

Rising number of market players and growing efforts of governments to shift consumers towards LED are the opportunities for growth of the LED outdoor lighting market. Studies linking LED to breast and prostate cancer and lack of awareness among consumer regarding installation costs are the challenges faced by the LED outdoor lighting market.

LED Outdoor Lighting Market Scope and Market Size

The LED outdoor lighting market is segmented on the basis of wattage type, installation type, offering and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of wattage type, the LED outdoor lighting market has been segmented as less than 50 W, 50-150 W and more than 150 W.

Based on installation type, the LED outdoor lighting market has been segmented into new installation and retrofit installation.

Based on offering, the LED outdoor lighting market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware can be further segmented into lamps, luminaries and control systems. Services can be further segmented into pre-installation services and poet-installation services.

LED outdoor lighting market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into highway & roadway, architectural, public places and others. Public places can be further segmented into commercial, airport perimeters, parking structures, stadium and area floodlighting, entertainment and others.

Competitive Landscape and LED Outdoor Lighting Market Share Analysis

LED outdoor lighting market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to LED outdoor lighting market.

The major players covered in the LED outdoor lighting market report are General Electric, Hubbell Incorporated, Cree, Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., US LED, Lamps Plus Inc., NEPTUN LIGHT INC., Americas Finest Lighting & Mailbox Co., Capitol Lighting, FLOS USA, INC., WAC Lighting, Lumens Light + Living, ShineRetrofits, E-CONOLIGHT, LLC., IKIO LED LIGHTING, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., VOLT and Lightology among other domestic players. Market share data is available for the U.S. separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Savant, a home automation brand has acquired General Electric lighting at Cleveland to provide smart commercial and residential lighting along with its own technology.

