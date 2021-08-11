US lawyer questions expert judgment in Assange case | free press

London (dpa) – In the US-demanded dispute over the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from Britain, the US lawyer has questioned an opinion about the 50-year-old’s mental health.

The estimate that the Australian could take his own life under the detention conditions in the US needs to be reassessed, the lawyer said Wednesday before the Supreme Court in London.

For the first time in more than six months, Wikileaks platform founder Julian Assange appeared in court at a public hearing in London.

The 50-year-old was turned on via video switch from Belmarsh maximum security prison in the south east of the British capital, where he has been serving for more than two years. He wore long swept back hair, glasses and a loose shirt. The ends of a tie hung loosely from his collar. The focus of Wednesday’s hearing was the scope of the appeals process over the US extradition request, which was rejected in January.

Meanwhile, dozens of the Australian’s supporters gathered outside the London Supreme Court courthouse, calling for his immediate release with chants like “Free Julian Assange”.

The US judiciary wants to try Assange in the United States on charges of espionage. However, a judge in London had rejected the extradition request over his compromised mental health and expected prison conditions in the US. The US law firm appealed. A decision must now be made on the scope of this appeal procedure, which has already been partially approved.

“It is absolutely clear that the US government must drop the allegations. The Biden government cannot defend press freedom while continuing this case,” Assange’s partner Stella Moris of Britain’s PA news agency said.

The director of the journalists’ organization Reporters Without Borders, Christian Mihr, told the German news agency: “Ultimately, this also determines the credibility of the US.” Finally, they announced that they would return to the world stage.

Assange had previously lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for years. However, in 2019, the South American country withdrew its protection and left him to the British authorities. In the meantime, he has also lost his Ecuadorian citizenship.