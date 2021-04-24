US: Johnson & Johnson vaccinations resume | Free press

After six cases of cerebral vein thrombosis, US authorities temporarily halted vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson about ten days ago. Now the active ingredient has been released again.

Washington (AP) – The corona vaccine from the American manufacturer Johnson & Johnson can again be used indefinitely in the US.

The temporary suspension decided about ten days ago will be lifted with immediate effect, the CDC and FDA said.

An advisory committee from the CDC had previously made a similar recommendation. Ten members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted in favor after several hours of deliberation, four against, one abstained. At a previous meeting last week, the panel was suspended to gather more information before making a recommendation on how to proceed. “We took the time it took to investigate this issue in detail,” said CDC chief Rochelle Walensky.

About ten days ago, the CDC and the FDA decided to temporarily suspend corona vaccinations with the active ingredient of Johnson & Johnson, after six cases of cerebral vein thrombosis were registered in the United States. The exposure was recommended out of “excessive caution,” he said.

The cases are “very rare,” and the vaccine’s benefits still significantly outweigh its risks, acting FDA chief Janet Woodcock now said at a news conference on Friday. “We have not made the decision easy for ourselves.” In the future, medical facilities and people who wish to be vaccinated must provide up-to-date information about the active substance, which will also include information about the thrombosis.

To date, more than 7.2 million doses of the vaccine, which was approved in the US in late February and requires only one dose, have been injected in the US. Most of the vaccinations were carried out with the active ingredients of the American companies Moderna and Pfizer with its German partner Biontech.

Following the temporary suspension by the CDC and the FDA in the US, Johnson & Johnson initially delayed the launch of its vaccine in Europe, but pushed forward after the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light on Tuesday following a re-examination.

