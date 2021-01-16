US Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Synthetic Biologics, Lannett Company

The US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is expected to reach US$ 1,276.21 Mn in 2027 from US$ 586.61 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome and associated conditions, and increasing numbers of FDA approvals & drug developments. On the other hand, limited number of product availability and treatment inefficiency is likely to restraint the growth of market during the forecast years.

Company Profiles

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allergan Plc.

Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Alfasigma S.p.A.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca

Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Bausch + Lomb Incorporated

Lannett Company Inc.

In order to cope up against irritable bowel syndrome in the country, the companies involved in the drug development for irritable bowel syndrome are taking constructive steps to implement awareness programs with an aim to spread awareness amongst the populations. For instance, in 2018, the collaboration of Allergan PLC and Ironwood launched an Interactive Digital Destination platform to encourage sufferers to get educated and take action. Such initiatives are also anticipated to drive the demand for irritable bowel syndrome treatment market in US.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a majorly observed chronic gastrointestinal condition that is caused due to disturbances in bowel habits and abdominal pain. The disease is also known as spastic colon, irritable colon, mucous colitis, and spastic colitis. Irritable bowel syndrome shows symptoms such as abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, and cramping.

Health systems across the regions are witnessing considerable growth in the incidence of irritable bowel syndrome. According to data published by International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, among all irritable bowel syndrome patients about 40% of people have mild IBS, around 35% have moderate IBS, and an estimated have 25% severe IBS. Many people don’t recognize IBS symptoms. Certain factors such as food allergies, developing stages of gastroenteritis, sporadic movements of colon, abnormal composition of serotonin in colon, and mild celiac disease are some of the risk factors which are causing irritable bowel syndrome. These factors are projected to accelerate the rate of prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome across the globe. For instance, according to a study published on NCBI in 2018, irritable bowel syndrome is estimated to affect around 10% to 16% of the US population each year. Such staggering prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome is likely to boost the US irritable bowel syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.

