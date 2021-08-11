US intelligence expects Kabul to fall soon | free press

Washington / Kabul (dpa) – Given the rapid advance of the militant Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan, the capital Kabul could fall into insurgent hands much sooner than previously believed by the US, according to a newspaper report.

The collapse could happen within 30 to 90 days, the Washington Post reports, citing unnamed sources at US intelligence. As late as June, US intelligence agencies had estimated the situation that Kabul could come under Taliban control within six to 12 months of the US military’s withdrawal.

Despite the rapidly deteriorating security situation, US President Joe Biden once again defended the withdrawal of the US military. Afghans must now “fight for their own state,” he said at the White House in Washington. Their armed forces are militarily superior to the Taliban, including in troop strength. “But they also have to want to fight.”

Biden calls on Afghan leadership

The US president also called on the political leadership in Kabul on Tuesday to join forces. He literally said, “I think they’re starting to understand that they need to come together politically at the top.” Biden promised that the US would continue to support Afghan security forces financially and militarily. He is kept informed of the situation on a daily basis.

In view of the withdrawal of US troops ordered by him, the president added: “But I do not regret my decision.” The withdrawal is now more than 95 percent complete. The German Bundeswehr and soldiers from other NATO countries have already left Afghanistan.

The Taliban, meanwhile, quickly captured Pul-i Chumri in northern Baghlan province, the eighth provincial capital. About 250,000 people live in the city. The land route between the capital Kabul and northern Mazar-i-Sharif has now been cut off.

Provincial councilor Firusuddin Aimak said government forces left the city Tuesday evening (local time) without further resistance. Several commanders and other officials had already left Pul-i Chumri 10 or 15 days ago and announced that they would attack the Islamists from a different route. The remaining troops would have held out for a few more days, but have now withdrawn to a base outside. Pul-i Chumri is located on the important country road between Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, where the Bundeswehr had a base until recently.

Huge territorial gains since troops withdrew

According to initially unconfirmed reports, Faisabad, the capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan, has fallen into the hands of Islamists. If so, it would be the ninth provincial capital under Taliban control. Since the start of the troop withdrawal in early May, the Taliban have made huge territorial gains. From 1996 until the US-led intervention in 2001, they controlled large parts of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, warned of a renewed intervention by the West in Afghanistan. Whether the Taliban will resettle there in the future should be at least as much of a concern as a threat to stability as it is for the transatlantic partners,” Ischinger told the Rheinische Post in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. referred in particular to China, India, Pakistan, Russia and Iran, which is why the UN Security Council is being asked in particular here, as these are central issues of regional stability.