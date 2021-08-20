US imposes sanctions on senior Cuban officials | free press

After suppressing mass protests, Washington imposed further sanctions on senior Cuban ministry officials. They are accused of human rights violations.

Washington (AP) – The US government has imposed sanctions on three senior Caribbean state officials for quelling the latest mass protests in Cuba.

Two of them work at the Department of the Armed Forces, one at the Department of the Interior, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

“Cuban security forces have arrested more than 800 people in response to the protests,” the US State Department said. The head of the Ministry of the Interior is responsible for the treatment and housing of detainees. Of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the Chief of the Central Army and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff are affected by the sanctions. All three men are accused of human rights violations. As a result of the sanctions, all property of those affected in the US will be blocked.

The US government has recently imposed sanctions on Cuba several times, including against the Cuban police. On July 11, thousands of Cubans spontaneously took to the streets in many cities for freedom, against oppression and an economy of scarcity. There had been no such protests on the island for decades.